How to Get Adoring Fan in Starfield (& Get Rid of Him)

We’ll be honest here; the companions in Starfield aren’t exactly the most interesting, but every now and then, you get that one oddball who’s guaranteed to live rent-free in your head for a very long time. Here’s how to recruit the Adoring Fan companion in Starfield, as well as how to get rid of him.

How to Get the Adoring Fan in Starfield

First things first you need to select the Hero Worshipped trait in Starfield if you want to recruit the Adoring Fan to your crew. The trait has the following description: “You’ve earned the attention of an annoying ‘Adoring Fan’ who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he’ll join your ship’s crew and give you gifts…”

If you choose this as one of your three traits to start with in Starfield, you’ll find the Adoring Fan shortly after you get into the game proper.

In our playthrough, he showed up in Jemison right after we left the Lodge for the first time. His spawn seems to be random, but you should encounter him at any major city or town that you explore.

When he shows up, you can either immediately recruit him to your crew, or just tell him to go away, but be warned that he’ll likely show up again to bother you even if you turn him away.

How to Get Rid of the Adoring Fan

Aside from just telling him to go away, it’s also possible to get rid of the Adoring Fan in Starfield… permanently. You can talk to him on your ship, and choose the dialogue option that says that he needs to go. This will allow you to start attacking him and kill him.

Needless to say, this is a very final option and if you choose to do this, he’ll be gone from your crew for good.

Should You Keep the Adoring Fan Around?

Honestly, the Adoring Fan isn’t all that bad. He makes some seriously ridiculous remarks about how great you are, and will always shower you with praise over the simplest things… like docking a ship or landing successfully. He also comes with the following perks:

Scavenging

Concealment

Weight Lifting (Rank 2)

He’s not exactly the strongest companion in the game, but he will occasionally gift you random items and resources. If you can put up with his annoying voice and random compliments, the Adoring Fan honestly comes with more positives than negatives.

That's all you need to know about how to get the Adoring Fan in Starfield.