Can You Pick Up a Prostitute in Starfield? Answered

Looking to have fun in space? Well then you’re probably wondering if you can pick up a prostitute in Starfield to have some fun in the sheets with.

Typically, Bethesda games have a bit of a hit and miss track record when it comes to prostitution. In Fallout 3, there was one NPC that could be paid in order to sleep with them. You’d be given the ‘Well Rested’ perk which would give you an XP boost for a couple of hours after spending time with them.

In Fallout 4, however, you could only romance a companion. This is something we know you can do in Starfield, though you won’t be seeing any specific romance cutscenes. The screen will instead just fade to black when you go to sleep with your companion and you’ll wake up with an XP boost.

Are Prostitutes in Starfield?

No, there are no prostitutes in Starfield that you’re able to spend an evening (or maybe an afternoon!) with.

From Twinfinite’s combined 100+ hours in the game thus far, though, we’ve not encountered an NPC that could be paid in order for their company, so to speak.

We have found a place called Benjamin Bayuu’s Penthouse in Neon, though. This is a restricted area, so we’ve not been able to access it, and we’re not sure if you ever can. However, another character discussed the penthouse saying “You don’t wanna know what goes on there.” Exactly what happens in the penthouse remains to be seen, but if we manage to find a way in, we’ll update this post and let you know.

While this might seem like a rather strange question to be answering, the question has arisen on the Starfield subreddit due to the game’s city of Neon being described as a ‘Pleasure City.’ As such, fans assumed that the city would be filled with gambling, booze, drugs and prostitutes to satiate all of your desires.

Will Prostitution Ever Come to Starfield?

It’s unlikely that this is content Bethesda would randomly add-in as part of a future title update. However, the modding community may have other ideas and add some sort of functionality in. Given Neon makes for a very lore-friendly area to do so, and based off what mods were created for Fallout 4 and Skyrim, it seems like it’ll only be a matter of time.

That’s everything you need to know on prostitution in Starfield. If you’re looking for more answers to Starfield-related questions, or some other tips and tricks, be sure to check out the links below.