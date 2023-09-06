All Executive Assistant Application Answers in Starfield Red Tape Blues Quest

The Red Tape Blues mission requires players to help Trevor get a request for new equipment from the Deimos mining executive. However, you must apply for an Executive Assistant job to assist him, involving a series of questions during the recruitment process. We’re here to help you by showing you all the Executive Assistant application answers in Starfield to get you through the procedure quickly.

Starfield Red Tape Blues Quest Answers

Once you apply for the Deimos Executive Assistant job in Starfield, you’ll start the questionnaire during the application procedure. If you want to pass the test with flying colors, we suggest these answers in the following order:

Over 10 years.

Master’s Degree.

About 43 ml shot of whiskey, served in a glass at room temp.

Offer drinks. Apologize, assure that the exec will return soon.

Use the company credits to immediately charter an expensive luxury craft.

Take the info to the board of directors so they can handle it.

Immediately go to their office to take care of them until they sober up.

It doesn’t necessarily matter which answers you choose when applying for the Executive Assistant job, as they will relatively produce the same outcome. Nevertheless, those who respond poorly will trigger a dialogue with Peter Brennan, indicating how badly you did on the application process.

Other answers may still work in your favor, specifically with the whiskey neat question, but this one gave us the best possible outcome as the preferred candidate for the position. You’ll then need to speak to Trevor Petyarre, who will tell you to delete the other Executive Assistant applications on the HR computer. Players can scroll to the bottom and select ‘Deleta All Other Candidate Applications.’ You can also see your own file, where you should see a note regarding your Top Candidate status.

After you speak to Peter during the Red Tape Runaround, he’ll praise you for your application and ask you to find a shipment of his (this will happen no matter what.) You can progress further to speak to Governor Hurst, where you can earn some extra credits.

Now that you know all the answers to the Executive Assistant application process, you can learn more about the game by checking out our Lodge Basement Spacesuit guide.