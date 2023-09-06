A Starfield Option Can Help with Quest Management, But Fans Still Want More

With so much to do, see, and explore in Bethesda’s Starfield, it’s not really a surprise that some fans have been pining for a way to streamline their quest management and make planet hopping much easier. Thankfully, there’s a way to do just that.

One Starfield fan, posting to Reddit on Sept. 5 under the username hibbert0604, pointed out that a simple UI option can make the whole process of knowing where to head and how to head there way simpler.

How To Activate ‘Show All Targets’ in Starfield

At the bottom of players’ Missions tab, there is an option labelled ‘Show All Targets’. When activated, players can head over to their map and will be shown non-active missions as well as the one currently set as their primary objective.

This’ll be shown as a blue hexagon, with non-active ones shown as white hexagons.

“My star map was only showing the active quest so unless I manually changed quests, I wasn’t seeing all quests along my route… This allows me to stop at other missions along the route to my current one!” hibbert0604 wrote. “Again, may have been obvious but I figured I’d make a post just in case some didn’t know about it or to aid others that may search for the same thing in the future.”

While it’s certainly valuable and time-saving, plenty of respondents called on Bethesda to add more comparable settings to make navigation, progress, and planning as clear as possible.

“I’d kill for a way to sort missions by planet/system in the mission log screen,” user Draptor said.

Another, user Lorunification, concurred.

“I would love to be able to filter/sort the quest log by location,” they wrote. “I have so many activities for which I don’t know where they are. Sure, you get to see where the quest is after you select it, but I would like to have a way to see in which system or on which planet a quest started or something.”

Whether the developers do indeed go further to make the UI as informative and navigable as possible remains to be seen, but plenty of players just don’t want to miss out on everything Starfield has to offer.