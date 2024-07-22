Sword Warrior Simulator Codes (July 2024)

After some Sword Warrior Simulator codes? This Roblox game from Pixelated dropped only recently but already has a fairly significant player base. If you’re heading into the experience following its first major update, be sure to redeem each and every code so you’ve got all the possible freebies.

All Sword Warrior Simulator Codes

Sword Warrior Simulator Codes (Working)

Aliens : 5k Gems

: 5k Gems Knighty : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems ENTO: 250 Gems

Sword Warrior Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Warrior Simulator

Making use of these coupons in Sword Warrior Simulator is really easy. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, console, and PC versions of the game. Here’s what to do:

Load into Sword Warrior Simulator via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, tap the shopping cart icon and scroll down to the bottom of the Exclusive Store.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Verify.

Check your inventory at the top of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Sword Warrior Simulator Codes?

The best place to find codes is the Pixelated Discord server. Once you’ve signed into it with your Discord account, you don’t even need to verify your account via Bloxlink. Instead, tick the option to get updates on Sword Warrior Simulator, and then check the ‘updates’ channel. Here, the devs drop codes alongside significant updates and patches.

There’s also a Pixelated X page to follow, but no codes there yet. That said, devs including S1RKnighty, Entolecent, and Dazzycoin also share codes, so be sure to follow them too.

Alongside that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play the game. We’ll manually check for new codes, saving you the hassle of doing so yourself. That way, you can simply revel in the freebies!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two likely reasons why a coupon may not be working in Sword Warrior Simulator. Most of the time, it’s because the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is very common on Roblox, with codes for big games often disappearing without too much notice. The only workaround here is to redeem each code as soon as you see it on our list.

Failing that, it’s also worth double-checking that you’ve typed the code in properly. Any slight formatting error, such as a missed capital letter or number, could cause an error to pop up. It’s best to just copy and paste codes in to avoid this issue!

