Are There Any Roblox Project God Slayers Codes? (June 2024)

Looking for the latest Project God Slayers codes? While this Roblox game may have a similar name to the RPG titan Project Slayers, it’s a totally different beast. Developed by Studio Black Rock, it’s an in-depth squad-based action game where you fight against waves of enemies. If you’re getting started and want a hand, we’ve got you covered.

All Roblox Project God Slayers Codes

Roblox Project God Slayers Codes (Active)

At the time of writing, there aren’t any Project God Slayers codes.

Roblox Project God Slayers Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Roblox Project God Slayers Codes

Since Project God Slayers is still in its primary phase of alpha testing, there isn’t code functionality or a redemption process just yet. As such, the instructions below are our best guess, based on how other Roblox games work.

Load into Project God Slayers via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, look for the Settings cog icon (which isn’t there yet).

Scroll down until you find a Redeem Code text box.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Project God Slayers Codes?

The best place to find any Project God Slayers codes as soon as they arrive is the developer’s Discord server. Once you’ve confirmed the list of rules you get access to all of its channels, including an overall announcements channel. This is where the main dev, Alpha D Samuel, shares information on the development process and upcoming features. As and when codes land, this is where you’ll find them.

Of course, you could also bookmark this page and check back each time you play Project God Slayers. We’ll keep tabs on the Discord to ensure any codes are added to our list as soon as they land in-game. That way, you’ll never miss out!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Right now, any codes you find purporting to be for Project God Slayers are sadly fake. The game doesn’t even have code redemption functionality in it yet, so there’s no way to make use of coupons you may see online.

Once they land, of course, you’ll need to watch out for the usual pitfalls when redeeming. This includes any capital letters and numbers, because any slight error can result in an invalid message.

What is Roblox Project God Slayers?

Project God Slayers is a wave-based Roblox action game. Alongside other players in your squad, you each pick a class to provide different utilities and performance buffs across rounds. If you want a slightly different Roblox game from the classic RPGs we tend to see, this is definitely worth looking out for.

