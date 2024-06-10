Pets from Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Image Source: Primeplay
Are There Any Pet Split Simulator Codes? (June 2024)

I could really use some codes right now.
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:45 am

Updated: June 10, 2024

We looked for codes!

If you’ve played Pet Split Simulator, then you know that the odds of getting the rarest pets are abysmally low, and having codes to increase them would really come in handy. However, there doesn’t seem to be a codes menu in-game, and you’re probably wondering whether there are any. Here is what you need to know.

All Active Pet Split Simulator Codes

  • There are no active codes at the moment.

Expired Pet Split Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Split Simulator

Currently, there is no code redemption menu in Pet Split Simulator. Chances are that it will be added fairly quickly, considering that the players are requesting it a lot on the official Discord server. Once it’s implemented, we will update this article and add all the working codes.

How to Get Pet Split Simulator Codes

If you want to be notified about the new codes as soon as they appear, I strongly recommend you join the above-mentioned Discord server. It’s also a good place to meet other players and learn more about the game and how to progress quickly.

Other Ways to Get Free Stuff in Pet Split Simulator

Rewards chests in Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Image Source: Primeplay via Twinfinite
Rewards chests in Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Image Source: Primeplay via Twinfinite
Rewards chests in Pet Split Simulator Robloe experience
Image Source: Primeplay via Twinfinite

While you wait for the code system to be implemented, there are a few methods of acquiring free resources you should exploit. Both are located within the spawn. One is the Likes Reward chest, which fills up as more people like the game. You can redeem it at each milestone.

The other is the Group Rewards chest, which refills every six hours. It also requires you to join the Primeplay Roblox group, which is really worth it because of these rewards. They include unique keys, gems, and coins.

That does it for our rundown regarding codes for the Pet Split Simulator Roblox experience. To find codes for other Roblox experiences, visit the Roblox hub on our website. Also, if you enjoy pet experiences such as this one, I recommend you check out Pet Race. It has a bit of a different theme, but the joy of collecting pets you get from it is definitely bigger.

