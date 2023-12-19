Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes (December 2023)

Looking for working Roblox Littlest Pet Shop codes? Developed by Suit Up Games, this is an official experience licensed by Hasbro, based on the beloved toy line. If you want cute virtual animals and some freebies to go alongside them, you’re in the right place.

All Working Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes

Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes (Working)

No active Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes

Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes (Expired)

No expired codes

How Do I Use Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes?

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

It’s incredibly easy to redeem these codes. That said, there is an unfortunate twist on the availability of these coupons, as we’ll get into later. For now, the instructions to follow:

Load into Littlest Pet Shop from the Roblox game page

Complete the guided tutorial by purchasing a pet from the spin wheel

Press the ‘Redeem Code’ box at the top of the screen

Hit Redeem to grab freebies!

How to Get More Free Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes

The only way to get codes is to buy a physical Littlest Pet Shop toy in a store. Within the packaging you’ll find a small paper insert, containing a one-time use code to input into the Roblox experience.

As such, it’ll be disappointing news to fans that you can’t get codes in the same way as most other Roblox games, like Zombie Hunters or Bodybuilder Simulator. Instead they only come with a purchase, meaning there’s a barrier to getting freebies in this game.

Why Are My Roblox Littlest Pet Shop Codes Not Working?

As mentioned, all codes in Littlest Pet Shop are one-time use only. That’s because each one is tied to a specific physical toy, with each one containing a uniquely printed code. If you’ve found one online and try to use it, there’s no chance of it working.

If you have purchased a toy and can’t get the redeem code to work, there could be a few reasons. Ensure you’re typing the code in exactly as seen on the piece of paper, including capitalization. Failing that, you may need to contact Hasbro customer support to see what’s wrong with your coupon.

Can I Get More Freebies in Roblox Littlest Pet Shop?

While there seems to be a pay-to-win approach when it comes to codes, there are fortunately other ways to get free items in the game. There’s an ongoing login reward scheme following its release, so be sure to check in each day to bag some freebies.

Alongside that, the game promises a new update every Friday. If we had to guess, we’d say that some free items could be dished out to usher in those patches. We’ll have to wait and see!

What is Roblox Littlest Pet Shop?

Roblox Littlest Pet Shop is a virtual experience based on the toy brand of the same name. It launched just in time for the 2023 holiday season, and focuses on collecting as many pets as you can. In this sense it’s similar to other games like Adopt Me and Pet Simulator 99, with a branded twist.

In total there are 18 unique pets to collect across four open worlds. All of it can be done in co-op with friends. That said, it’s unclear whether or not you can trade pets or work together on joint objectives.