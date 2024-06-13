Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)

On the highway, it is all about that fast car and that breakneck speed. But in order to get your hands on the fastest cars, you need money, and what better way to get it than with some free codes? That’s why we have all the Highway Hooligans codes you need here. Keep reading to find out how to use them.

Highway Hooligans Codes (Working)

CODES – get 150 Hooligan Tokens and 50k Cash

– get 150 Hooligan Tokens and 50k Cash LIKES10K – get 1.5k Hooligan Tokens and 250k Cash

– get 1.5k Hooligan Tokens and 250k Cash sushiwashere – get 500 Hooligan Tokens and 10k Cash

Highway Hooligans Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes.

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Hooligans

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch Highway Hooligans in Roblox.

There is a “ Codes ” button on the right side of the screen.

” button on the right side of the screen. Click it and a text box will appear.

will appear. Copy and paste the code as it is from this page.

Click Redeem.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How to Get More Highway Hooligans Codes

If you are looking to get your hands on the latest codes as soon as they are dropped, you might consider joining the Discord server along with the Highway Hooligans Roblox group. You might also want to follow the game developer on X. But another way to stay updated with all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Often, the coupons you input may not work due to typos, so you should make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are from our list. Another possible reason is that the coupon has expired since publishing it.

