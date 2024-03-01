Roblox Gauntlet Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Are you looking for the latest Roblox Gauntlet Simulator codes? This game launched in early 2024 and quickly built up a player base, meaning codes are highly sought after. If you’re diving into the action but want a couple of free boosts as you go, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Gauntlet Simulator Codes

Gauntlet Simulator Codes (Active)

No active codes.

Gauntlet Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Gauntlet Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Since there aren’t any coupons available in Gauntlet Simulator yet, we also haven’t spotted an in-game redemption mechanic. Most games have an icon on the HUD to show where to input codes, but that isn’t the case here. For now, the instructions below are our estimate, based on how other games do it:

Load into Gauntlet Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Twitter bird icon (which isn’t there yet) to bring up a code redemption box.

Paste a code from our list into that box and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Gauntlet Simulator Codes?

The best place to spot more coupons for Gauntlet Simulator is the game’s Discord server. It’s barren in terms of codes so far, but is the only official social portal for the game. Keep an eye on the ‘information’ and ‘updates’ channels and you should find codes there once they finally release.

Other than that, you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll update our guide if codes ever land for the game, saving you from constantly checking social media to see if it’s finally happened. That way, you can focus on those freebies!

Why Are My Roblox Gauntlet Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem codes in this Roblox game but they aren’t working, that’s because they’re almost certainly fake. At the time of writing, there isn’t a coupon mechanic at all in Gauntlet Simulator, so any freebies you spot online are fabricated and won’t work in-game.

Your best bet is to check official sources like the Discord or Roblox game page, which should both update when codes land. That way, you won’t be duped by the false promise of codes that you can’t even redeem.

What is Gauntlet Simulator?

Developed by MetaPlay Games, Gauntlet Simulator is a Roblox game where you rapidly tap the screen to gain strength, then take on epic boss fights. As far as Roblox combat goes, it’s some of the most epic on the entire platform. You can even fight Thanos, armed with the Infinity Gauntlet, if you become powerful enough!

That’s all for this guide. For more Roblox freebies, be sure to redeem Anime Last Stand codes and Pop Bubbles for UGC codes. We’ve also got a handy Toilet Tower Defense value list to check out!