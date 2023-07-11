In TPC Simulators’ box ’em up, you’ll be tasked with pumping weights and building up your strength before stepping into the ring and going toe to toe with your buddies on your friends’ list. Beat all five and you’ll be whisked away to the next increasingly challenging world to rinse and repeat. But what if you’re looking to get an advantage over the other competitors? Well, you may be interested in all the Boxing Friends Simulator codes. If so, here’s everything you need to know.

All Working Boxing Friends Simulator Codes

At the present time, these are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem for free in-game goodies:

SEASON – Free In-Game Boost

All Expired Codes

At this time, these are all the invalid, inactive codes in the game:

RELEASE – Free In-Game Boost

How to Redeem Codes

As luck would have it, redeeming in-game codes is a cinch. If you’re a little unsure, simply follow the steps below:

Firstly, launch Boxing Friends Simulator on Roblox.

Then, tap on the ‘Shop’ button at the bottom of your screen (it’s the one with the image of a treasure chest).

Next, toggle over to the purple gift icon and in the text box provided (highlighted below), type in a code from the list above. Do note that the codes are case-sensitive in this game.

Finally, click on the ‘Redeem’ button and the items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And that brings us to the end of our guide on all the Boxing Friends Simulator codes. For more, here’s how to escape all the Rainbow Friends and what Lookies are. As always, feel free to take a butcher’s of our related coverage down below.