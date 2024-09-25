Anime Saga Simulator Codes [HAKIS] (September 2024)

Updated: September 25, 2024 All codes added!

Are you running out of resources in Anime Saga Simulator and need codes to bail you out? Well, you’re in the right place then. The full list of codes is right below, and you can find the instructions on how to claim them further down.

All Active Anime Saga Simulator Codes

SRRYSHUTDOWN : 50 Strength, 100 Coins, Coins Potion (New)

: 50 Strength, 100 Coins, Coins Potion RELEASE: 50 Strength, 100 Coins (New)

Expired Anime Saga Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Saga Simulator

Open Anime Saga Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Shop all the way to the left. Switch to the Codes tab on the top. Paste or type your code into the input field. Hit Redeem to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling mistake : If you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, there is a chance that you’ve made a spelling error. So, double-check your code and try redeeming it again.

: If you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, there is a chance that you’ve made a spelling error. So, double-check your code and try redeeming it again. Code redeemed more than once : It could be that the code you used was already claimed on your account. If that happens, you’ll get an appropriate notification in-game.

: It could be that the code you used was already claimed on your account. If that happens, you’ll get an appropriate notification in-game. Deactivated code: The developers can deactivate codes without notice. Therefore, it’s best you use any you find right away.

How to Get More Anime Saga Sim Codes

The best places to search for more codes are the Anime Saga Discord server and the game’s Roblox page. You can also try the Saga Club Roblox group, though the developers seem to avoid posting announcements there.

And that about does it for our list of codes for Anime Saga Simulator. If you need codes for other sim experiences such as RNG Combat Simulator, Anime Chaos Simulator, or Toilet Evolution Simulator, check out the Roblox category here on Twinfinite, and you’ll surely find them.

