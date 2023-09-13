All Roblox Classic RPG Codes (September 2023)

While there are plenty of enjoyable roleplaying experiences on Roblox, Classic RPG is one of the newest additions to the free-to-play platform. Not only do players get to explore a vast open-world, battle adversaries, and level up, but they’ll also collect an assortment of powerful weaponry while completing quests. But what if you want to net yourself a head start? That’s where codes come in. So, if you’re wondering what all the Classic RPG codes are in Roblox, here’s everything you need.

All Working Codes in Classic RPG

Down below, you’ll find the latest valid codes that you can redeem to earn yourself some in-game freebies:

Release – 500 Gold

– 500 Gold Mushrooms – 5 x Red Mushrooms, 5 x Blue Mushrooms, 5 x Green Mushrooms, 5 x Yellow Mushrooms

– 5 x Red Mushrooms, 5 x Blue Mushrooms, 5 x Green Mushrooms, 5 x Yellow Mushrooms Battlepass – 100 Gold and 1,000 Battlepass XP

– 100 Gold and 1,000 Battlepass XP SwampCrocodile – 250 Gold, 5 x Crocodile Tails, and 5 x Frog Feet

– 250 Gold, 5 x Crocodile Tails, and 5 x Frog Feet Snowfall – 250 Gold, 3 x Ice Shards, 10 x Winter Wolf Fur

– 250 Gold, 3 x Ice Shards, 10 x Winter Wolf Fur TheBridge – 250 Gold and 10 x Material Potions

– 250 Gold and 10 x Material Potions Endlessdunes – 250 Gold and 8 x Mummy Cloth

– 250 Gold and 8 x Mummy Cloth Riverstone – 500 XP

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Classic RPG

Image Source: Twinfinite via The Roblox Corporation

As luck would have it, redeeming in-game codes is an absolute piece of cake. If you’re having trouble, simply follow the steps down below:

First of all, launch Classic RPG on Roblox.

Then, tap on the Codes icon at the bottom of your screen.

Next, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. Codes are not case-sensitive in this game.

Finally, hit the green Redeem button to get your free rewards. Enjoy!

And just like that, we conclude our guide on what all the Classic RPG codes are in Roblox. For more, here’s how to escape all Rainbow Friends and the latest codes for Blue Heater.