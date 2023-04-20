7 Ways Minecraft Legends Could Be Even Better

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

After all these years, Minecraft has continued to grow in notoriety thanks to the release of entertaining updates and spin-offs. Each new installment brings something unique to the table, especially with the latest RTS, Legends. However, there are several aspects that the game falls short on, and we are here to show you seven ways Minecraft Legends could be better.

Easier Handling With Solo Play

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Although Minecraft Legends features a solo mode, this version can sometimes be overwhelming regarding the substantial number of enemy hordes. You can also factor in the vast range these adversaries cover, as they can attack from all sides on various bases. With all this in mind, you can see how challenging it can be to play the game alone since you’ll often find yourself engulfed in the threat of Piglins.

To resolve this concern, Minecraft Legends could instead cater more to all types of players, regardless of whether they play on solo or multiplayer mode. Of course, you can turn down the difficulty, but the normal setting should at least have a relatively balanced version rather than making things too difficult for the average player.

More Lore Knowledge

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

One of the most important aspects of Minecraft Legends is the stories and fables you’ll discover about the Overworld, showcasing a new side to the original game. For example, instead of fighting monsters like Creepers and Zombies, you’ll rally with them as a team and take down never-before-seen Piglin variations. Yet, as longtime fans are aware, we don’t know much about these creatures and the reasoning behind their violent intents in Minecraft.

Therefore, if the newest addition is really all about Legends, then why not hone in on this idea by establishing the origins of these beloved enemies? It could also expand other characters we know and love, such as the neutral Zombiefied Piglin you can encounter in the Nether. As a result, veteran players and newcomers could understand Minecraft’s lore with ease by giving life to these reasonably mysterious characters.

Expansion on Side Quests & Objectives

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Those who have already played Minecraft Legends will experience tedious activities, from frequent Piglin base takedowns to Village rescues. The ending stages can be even more exhausting as more enemies pop up throughout the Overworld despite getting rid of multiple enemy destinations. Nonetheless, Minecraft Legends has room for improvement by showcasing different variations of missions and side objectives.

Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive could mix the gameplay up through quests that don’t heavily focus on combat, given that you’ll spend most of your time developing offensive strategies. Maybe they could add racing matches with mounts or creative challenges to give players a short break from the monotonous battles. There are undoubtedly a lot of opportunities for other missions, and we could see it brought to life with the monthly Lost Legends.

Map Creator

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Minecraft has always been about epic builds and the shared resources between the community, including seeds, servers, and the Marketplace. Unfortunately, Legends lacks in this department, given that there are no opportunities for players to exchange creations. That’s where the addition of a map creator comes into play to give you the option to venture through a customized Overworld of your own or from another user, demonstrating the creativity the franchise is known for.

Minecraft Legends is also the perfect chance for the ever-popular Hunger Games-styled maps many fans have constructed over the years. Alternatively, beginners have the potential to introduce new layouts to the franchise, providing more modes for the community.

More Accessible Directing Controls

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

As an RTS, you’ll constantly need to plan your attacks to help Overworld residents get rid of the Piglin threat. Players will often initiate a rally or set locations for specific mobs to take down these bases, which may be challenging at times. In particular, teammates will frequently get lost in the crowd or remain dormant, resulting in a smaller size of your party. Sometimes, the radius of the rally won’t even reach the mobs, despite being at a reasonable distance, and it can be demanding to collect them repeatedly.

On top of that, the Banner View’s system of sending a particular ally is fairly complex with its numerous options in types. So, to change this approach, Minecraft Legends could implement a more accessible control dynamic that doesn’t confuse the player during frantic battles. One way to help with this could be to pause enemy attacks while the Banner View is open or when you want to read about a specific item. Whichever technique the developers use, we hope to see a change in this mechanic, as it has frustrated some in its beginning stages.

New Enemy Types

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

While it is astonishing to work with the great adversaries of Minecraft, the scarcity of enemy variations can make battles somewhat dull. You may encounter different types along the way, including the Brute and Sporeback, yet they can be relatively similar in fighting styles. It also lessens the mystery of what new opponent type you’ll discover next, considering that you’ll only fight Piglins.

However, if an expansion of enemies were added to the game, Minecraft Legends’ strategic aspect would be enhanced further, where players must establish new tactics to eliminate the opposing side. These are the same dynamics you may have utilized in its predecessor, like how the sun can hurt most mobs or when you can’t look an Enderman in the eye.

Better Multiplayer Matchmaking & Progression System

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Out of all the modes in Minecraft Legends, many players have expressed concerns with Versus’s matchmaking. Some have noted long wait times to start a session, while others have issues teaming up with a friend or family member, in spite of having co-op features. Aside from that, players cannot use in-game chat systems, even if Minecraft Legends PvP heavily relies on communication.

Hopefully, a new update can fix these errors within PvP mode, especially since it has the potential to be an exciting new competition. For instance, Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive could include a progression system to make it more rewarding, rather than earning the futile trophies of who did the most activities in a round. It would also be satisfying to gain bonuses for wins like many other games have done, whether it be an exclusive cosmetic or a new mount.

Reddit user Trip_Drop has suggested a point system for a scoreboard, primarily with opponent kills, as there aren’t any rewards for the elimination of another player. Though, since Minecraft Legends is just getting started, we could anticipate these changes to come with upcoming updates and packs. It still has plenty of room to grow, but it can certainly improve once the mechanics are easier to handle and more diversity has been implemented in the game.

