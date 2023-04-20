With the release of Disney Speedstorm, everyone wants to know about the tracks after discovering the roster of racers. After all, you can’t have a racing game with racers, cars, and tracks. There are only nine main race environments with tracks, but that’s sure to increase in the future. For now, here are all Disney Speedstorm tracks ranked from savage to beautiful.

9. Jungle Ruins

A classic in every sense of the word, The Jungle Book’s Jungle Ruins map is chock-full of wild trees, animals, and plenty of nature. This course can be considered the most bland of the bunch in terms of design, but that’s a result of staying true to the movie’s setting. It will be fun to race through here, but the greenery and brown temple might become monotonous over time. Sadly, it feels like this track only took the time to give players the bare necessities.

8. Arbee’s Arena

This is a futuristic track created by Arbee, the official robot mascot and symbol the Disney Speedstorm game. The track is unique due to its scifi aesthetic, but falls short on this list because of its monotonous design that mimics Tron. It looks fantastic, but offers very little variability and variety overall, putting this into a beginner’s rank track. You’ll have fun with this one a few times, but it will be easy to master and you’ll want to move on. It feels more like a flashy opening first level to a game that you’ll want to quickly move past at light speed.

7. The Factory

The Factory from Monsters, Inc will bring the sense of Sully and Wazowski’s crazy adventures. Players can see conveyer belts, a huge lorry, plenty of doors, and scattered items like yellow barrels all over track. This is another seemingly exact replication of what you’d expect from the Monsters, Inc movie and has plenty of colorful details. This track has fantastic implemented gimmicks thematic like a light rail to ride on and portals that switch you to a different track in a small portion of the snowy mountain.

Although there’s a lot going on here, everything is all over too quickly and players are often spread apart so that decreases the amount of combat interactivity. This might make the track feel a little lonely and repetitive over time. Another issue is that out of all the tracks so far, this one feels like the most basic generic race track beneath its gimmicks. A large portion of the track looks like a basic gravel road and the environment change doesn’t really affect the race apart from slowing down players who go off the track just like any other hazardous section.

All in all, there’s plenty of eye candy to enjoy, but the overall experience screams beginner track that serves as a good starting point for new racers. This track definitely feels like it was mechanically made and grabbed off the conveyer belt.

6. Pirate Bay

Get ready for a treasure cruise with Jack Sparrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean. This map is starting to show the epic scope that race tracks in this game can provide. When compared to the Jungle, this track has the same color palette and nature style, but showcases much more variety and technical challenges. Plus, there’s plenty of opportunities to attack and hinder your opponents in both open areas and tight spaces.

Players will now start to understand more about the technical skills needed to be good at this game as they race through this track. The entire track changes up frequently will elevation mix ups, twists, turns, and there are long sections that have side-by-side alternate track routes that make you feel like you discovered a hidden path while hunting for some pirate’s booty.

There is also a large section that splits routes and you’ll find plenty of alternate shortcuts you can take. This means that players will need to memorize the track ASAP, make split decisions about which paths to take in the heat of the moment, and make sure they keep hitting the speed boost arrows to maintain an edge over the other racers. It’s truly one of the most epic and graphically impressive tracks that’s sure to be treasured.

5. Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus from Hercules is an awesome area to race in, after all, who wouldn’t want to drive around the realm of the Olympians? The buildings look awesome and will give a great aesthetic boost to the game overall along with catchy music in the movie’s style. The ivory and gold palette mixed with the sky high location offer a marvelous setting to behold. One of the best aspects of this track are all the intricate inspired details that draw your attention and distract you the first several times you race here.

After that, this track really brings out some of this game’s best features by offering some of the most exciting racing action thanks to constant speed boosters and plenty of jumps to enjoy. This track may seem basic with simple near-circular path, but players will need a mix of technical skills to get to the top of the race and stay there. Racers will need focus on staying on the straightest and fastest path while not missing any arrow boosts, otherwise they’ll quickly fall behind. With everyone else vying to do the same, it becomes critical to engage them with combat skills or be prepared to use defensive measures so you’re not knocked off the path.

The last intense aspect of this track is the zany combat will ensue. Racers will constantly find themselves surrounded, so now they’ll have to constantly attack others, defend themselves, and time the best uses of the their skills and ability. This track will truly bring out the mightiest of them all in Herculean fashion.

4. The Great Wall

Mulan’s Great Wall racetrack is home to many aspects of historical Chinese influences. One moment you’ll feel like you’re in China, the next you’re going through the body of a dragon. It’s always awesome to see dragons along with a fusion of nature and civilization build with bamboo, wooden bridges, and Chinese villages from the Mulan movie. The thematic design of this track is just as fully realized as Hercule’s Olympus, but has more variety, bumping it up just a notch.

Finally, this is one of the most technical and challenging tracks due to its extreme elevation changes that make it difficult to see what’s ahead and it’ll even turn you upside down. You’ll enjoy going up, going down, and twisting all around while literally trying to stay on track. This also means it’s absolutely the first track you need to memorize in order to do well in. The others so far can still be won with good reactions, but that won’t be the case here. Also, combat here is even more demanding since most of the track will keep you off-kilter and at awkward angles requiring the most concentration of any track. You’ll always feel off-balance while racing here. And when you race here, get ready for one heck of an epic battle with opponents worthy of conquering a dynasty. Just be sure to maintain your honor.

3. Toon Village

Disney Speedstorm’s Toon Village race track looks more like it replicates a modern urban city with plenty of shops and decor that scream Disney toons. From the initial looks of it, it has a darker, edgier look, almost like a film noir. Maybe a rather odd choice since Disney toons should be fun and colorful. This is ranked highly because of the stark difference in style that brings an off-kilter tone, especially with the eerily dub step remixed Micky Mouse Club theme song.

The area provides plenty of variety along with its polarizing atmosphere. But all in all, this area brings one of the most high octane thrills to the game, especially with the most drastic track variations. Similar to the Mulan track previously, this track puts your technical skills to the test by keeping you off-kilter, and this time with broken-off sections of road and confusing blind spots. And once again, all of this balances with large open areas creating a various opportunities to use your racer’s skills and find opportune times to engage in combat attacks against your rivals. This track will drive you absolutely tooney!

2. Silver Screen

The Silver Screen race track showcases Disney’s humble beginnings with some of its original black and white cartoons featuring Mickey Mouse. This decked-out retro theater also transforms the entire race into a black-and-white trip with only a handful of select colored points of interest on the track like speed boosters and a red carpet section. This is a creative track that adds a monochromatic touch for added challenge and uniqueness.

Out of all the tracks currently available, this one truly makes you feel like you’re in a whole new world. That’s already reason enough to put this at the top, and only the lack of gorgeous details keep it from being number one. And at the risk of looking monotonous, the pops of color from the racers, cars, and select sections succeed in keeping things visually interesting. Finally, this is also an advanced technical track that requires full concentration and focus due to all the high-stakes maneuvering required to avoid crashing into any of the walls. There are also plenty of elevation changes, twists, alternate track routes, and tight areas for intense combat. Bottom line: this track has it all in spades. Whenever you get first place on this track, you’ll feel like a shining movie star on the silver screen.

1. Beast’s Castle

The Castle race track from Beauty & The Beast will be sure to please fans by offering a full-on tour of the legendary home of the Beast. The decor is enchantingly beautiful and full of references to Disney’s animated masterpiece. There is no other track that offers this much aesthetic beauty and detail that also act as obstacles. This means you’ll need to try and split your time admiring the splendor of this track and trying to dodge plenty of hazards. That alone is reason enough to make this the best track in the game.

But this track also has plenty of fun and challenging gameplay elements too. Each section of the castle track has such a distinct composition with alternate routes and shortcuts. And while racing through the castle, you’ll see clock pendulums one minute followed by large sweeping brooms, fireworks from glasses, stained glass paintings in a hallway, spinning teacups, and flying plates, all trying to smack you around. There are also deep drops and high rises with plenty of extreme twists. This is one track that will be sure to make everyone want to be a guest.

There you have it; all Disney Speedstorm tracks ranked from savage to beautiful. Let us know your favorite tracks and any others you hope Disney brings in future season updates. Speaking of, Twinfinite will always cover the newest Speedstorm releases and will bring plenty of great articles, so make sure to check back regularly, and in the meantime, check out Disney’s Dreamlight Valley game.

