Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where to Catch Feebas in The Teal Mask DLC

Feebas is commonly referred to as the ugly fish Pokemon by fans, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the rarer Pokemon to find in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Feebas also evolves into the gorgeous and powerful Milotic, which is a reliable Competitive Pokemon to utilize, making Feebas a worthwhile investment for your team. If you’ve been searching for this ‘Mon to no avail, then we’ve got you covered with instructions on exactly where you can find Feebas in the wild, so follow along below.

Where to Find & Catch Feebas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Feebas can be found in the wilderness of both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, so if you’re wanting to hunt down this fish, then you’re in luck. However, Feebas is quite rare in comparison to other Pokemon, and only available to catch in one specific location.

As indicated on the map screenshot below, Feebas likes to live in caves, and it’s habitat is noted to be located around the middle of the Kitakami map, highlighted in yellow. The specific location that you can find Feebas within this habitat is inside the cave at Crystal Pool, near the summit of Oni Mountain.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

By jumping down and running through this cave, you will eventually come to a pool of water. This is where Feebas likes to live, so you can simply use Koraidon or Miraidon to swim around until one pops up.

Feebas can also be found through both 2 and 3 Star Tera Raids, so if you’re having trouble finding one in the wild, it may be worth checking out the Tera Raid dens around your map, or joining up with some players online. If you manage to defeat one of these Tera Feebas, you will have the chance to capture it at a 100% success rate, so this can guarantee you the addition of this shabby little fish to your collection or team.

That’s everything you need to know about where to catch Feebas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you’ve acquired this ‘Mon, you’ll be one step closer to completing the Kitakami Dex, so why not check out our guide covering all new and returning Pokemon in the Teal Mask DLC? This way you can take a glance at the Pokemon you’re still missing and make a plan to track them down.