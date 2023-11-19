Pokemon GO – Is Lucario Available in Nov. 2023 Raids? Explained

Pokemon GO Raids are frequently changing as in-game events come and go. While leakers are usually pretty thorough in providing information on these changes in advance, a few instances have caught some players off guard, especially if a fan-favorite ‘Mon is included. If you’ve heard the rumors that Lucario has made a reappearance, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to confirm or deny this possibility.

Pokemon GO November 2023 – Is Lucario in Raids? Answered

As of Nov. 20, 2023, Lucario has returned to Raids in Pokemon GO, meaning yes, it will be available to encounter at Tier 3. This encounter has changed following the end of the recent Fashion Week event, which officially wraps up at 8:00 PM on Nov. 19, 2023 (local time).

The Lucario Raids have been first noticed by players who live in the Southern Hemisphere, as these timezones are usually several hours ahead into the next day, meaning events often go live and end first for these locations. As posted below by a Reddit user, Lucario was confirmed to have been spotted as a Tier 3 Raid in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday 20th Nov.

As of right now, it has not yet been confirmed if these Lucario Raids are eligible for shinies, nor what time they will start appearing for those who live outside of the Southern Hemisphere. It seems right now there’s nothing Trainers can do other than prepare in anticipation and wait it out until they start popping up. However, we will update this article with more precise details if they are officially released or discovered by players.

That's everything you need to know about if Lucario is available during November 2023 Pokemon GO raids.