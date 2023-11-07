10 Pokemon Fans Are Most Excited to See Return in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo DIsk DLC is set to release on December 14, bringing a brand new side adventure to the game. On top of these, a section of returning fan-favorite Pokemon will become available in the game, which has got many players excited to catch ’em all.

We’ve rounded up ten ‘Mons you should be most excited for, so follow along below.

The Starters

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

First and foremost, the Indigo Disk is doing what Scarlet & Violet players have been holding out for since the release of the games, finally adding in all of the remaining starter Pokemon. This means that Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Chikorita, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, Litten, and Popplio will be available to transfer in and potentially catch in-game.

Finally, my collection of beloved starter ‘Mons will be able to sit together and complete once more! And of course, many players are going to have a blast shiny hunting these critters, as they are some of the most well-adored and most cherished shiny Pokemon in existence.

Tyrogue & the Hitmon’s

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Originating as one of the first multi-form evolution lines, the Hitmons are a nostalgic staple for Pokemon fans, and a revered Fighting Type family to many. The iconic first and second Gen ‘Mons will be included in the Indigo Disk’s Pokedex, meaning Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and HItmontop will once again receive some much-deserved attention.

I have also been one of many fans who have always loved these evolutions. Unfortunately, they had almost felt forgotten by many in recent times, so it’s extremely rewarding to see them make a return in Scarlet & Violet.

Lapras

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The gentle-natured ocean beast is making its overdue arrival in The Indigo Disk, earning excitement from many dedicated Lapras enthusiasts. This Pokemon has always been unique and well-adored within the franchise, so it’s no surprise to see that people are eagerly awaiting the return of this big blue sea monster.

Lapras has traditionally been one of the rarer ‘Mons in most games, which makes hunting it down that much more fun. Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that it has a brilliant shiny, taking on some very nice lavender hues.

Magmortar

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

This Generation 4 Fire Type powerhouse is back in style, bringing the rest of the Magby evolution line along with it. Magmar was always somewhat popular among the Pokemon community as a Generation 1 ‘Mon, but Magmortar kicked things up a notch when it came to design and physical presence, taking on the form of a hulking, tanky fire beast in Generation 4.

Magmortar is also quite a strong Special Attacker, which may earn it a place on your team during your Indigo Disk playthrough. Look at this absolute unit of badassery, how could anyone not be hyped for his grand return?

Flygon

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Flygon has commonly been noted to reside among both some of the most beloved Dragon Types and Generation 3 Pokemon of all time, which caused many to find immense disappointment in its absence from Generation 9. Thankfully, Flygon was not absent after all, but instead just fashionably late, now arriving with the Indigo Disk DLC!

Flygon also has very solid Competitive Battling potential, which makes it brilliant both as a member of your Indigo Disk playthrough Pokemon party or as a new addition to your team composition for Online Battles.

Metagross

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Metagross is a very unique Pokemon and again, one that poses a lot of Competitive Battling potential, being one of the best Steel Type ‘Mons you could choose for your team. The entire Beldum evolution line has always been very popular among Trainers, with this Pokemon even being the star partner Pokemon of Steven Stone, Champion of the Hoenn Region, who owns a rare shiny variant of the species.

As one of the most popular Pseudo Legendaries in the franchise, Metagross has been sorely missed, and now, to the joy of fans, returns ready to jump onto everyone’s teams as a huge asset for battle.

Bastiodon & Rampardos

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

That’s right, the iconic Generation 4 Fossil ‘Mons of the Sinnoh Region will be back up for grabs in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC! Bastiodon and Rampardos are undeniably some of the best Fossil Pokemon designs made, so of course fans are beyond eager to see these guys pop up again in-game. Who doesn’t love some big, bulky, silly dinosaur friends, right?

Basiodon has immense power when it comes to Defense, which makes it a great addition to any playthrough party or Competitive team. Rampardos, on the other hand, doesn’t quite have these same strengths in battle. However, it does have one awesome shiny form, which makes it a worthwhile target for any shiny hunter.

Malamar

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

It’s been a while since we’ve seen this odd, yet beloved Pokemon hanging around, with Malamar last obtainable in the Sword/Shield and Sun/Moon games. Just when you may have been beginning to forget about this big squid, it pops up in time to catch the wave of Generation 9’s returning specimens, becoming available in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Malamar does such a great job at being a unique and slightly weird, but still completely badass type of Pokemon, so it’s safe to say this one is a welcome addition for many Trainers around the world, with plenty of individuals eagerly awaiting their chance to catch one for themselves.

Duraludon

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Duraludon may seem like a strange addition to this list, as it’s not exactly a fan favorite by any means. However, this strange being has caught the attention of many recently, as it appears to be getting a brand new evolution in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Duraludon is set to receive an additional evolved form, Archaludon. This new evolution was originally revealed in the official Scarlet & Violet DLC Trailer, showcasing Archaludon and its unique ability in battle. This new form certainly gives Duraludon some more relevance in the Pokemon franchise, as well as the potential for a new competitive-worthy Pokemon to consider, depending on how efficient it proves itself to be. Either way, this is a major win for Duraludon and a much-deserved one at that.

Espurr

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look at that little face! That’s right, if you’re pining for a cute little Psychic-type who also harbors a devastating amount of power, Espurr is on its way. Nobody would dare want to complain about this addition, as Espurr is simply far too adorable — even if there is an immense struggle to control itself beyond those big round eyes.

Espurr is also quite a fun Pokemon to hunt down and catch because it has two unique forms of Meowstic that it can evolve into, depending on which gender it is. These types of evolution lines really make catching ’em all a bit more of a challenge while keeping things fun, so Espurr is surely a welcome addition to the Indigo Disk Pokedex.