All Baby Pokemon, Listed

Since their introduction in Gold and Silver, baby Pokemon have proven to be a cute addition to the lineup of pocket monsters. They may not be formidable in a fight — which begs the question, why are you sending an infant out on the battlefield, you sicko? — but if you want to catch ’em all, you’ll have to figure out a way to acquire them.

To help you out, or if you’re just a big fan of babies for some reason, we’ve got a quick list of every baby Pokemon out there. It’s enough to make you go gaga, googoo!

What Are Baby Pokemon? Answered

First off, it’s worth establishing what qualifies as a baby Pokemon. Most people would consider them to be newly added first-stage evolutions to existing lines, but there’s a little more to it than that. The general rules for baby Pokemon are as follows:

They must be unable to breed until they reach the next stage of evolution.

They will often evolve through reaching a high enough friendship level, and are not typically found in the wild.

Baby Pokemon have somewhat fallen out of vogue in newer generations, but there are still a few that you might not have even realized qualify for this list. Let’s take a look at who makes the cut!

Every Baby Pokemon and How to Get Them

Baby Pokemon Generation Evolution Method Pichu Gen. 2 Pikachu when leveled up with high friendship Breed Cleffa Gen. 2 Clefairy when leveled up with high friendship Breed Igglybuff Gen. 2 Jigglypuff when leveled up with high friendship Breed Togepi Gen. 2 Togetic when leveled up with high friendship Breed Tyrogue Gen. 2 Level 20: Hitmonlee if Attack > Defense, Hitmonchan if Defense > Attack, Hitmontop if Attack = Defense Breed Smoochum Gen. 2 Jynx at level 30 Breed Elekid Gen. 2 Electabuzz at level 30 Breed Magby Gen. 2 Magmar at level 30 Breed Azurill Gen. 3 Marill when leveled up with high friendship Breed w/ Sea Incense Wynaut Gen. 3 Wobbuffet at level 15 Breed w/ Lax Incense Budew Gen. 4 Roselia when leveled up with high friendship during the daytime Breed w/ Rose Incense Chingling Gen. 4 Chimecho when leveled up with high friendship during the nighttime Breed w/ Pure Incense Bonsly Gen. 4 Sudowoodo when leveled up while knowing the move Mimic Breed w/ Rock Incense Mime Jr. Gen. 4 Mr. Mime when leveled up while knowing the move Mimic (will be Galarian if bred in Galar) Breed w/ Odd Incense Happiny Gen. 4 Chansey when leveled up while holding an Oval Stone during the daytime Breed w/ Luck Incense Munchlax Gen. 4 Snorlax when leveled up with high friendship Breed w/ Full Incense Riolu Gen. 4 Lucario when leveled up with high friendship during the daytime Breed Mantyke Gen. 4 Mantine when leveled up with a Remoraid in the party Breed w/ Wave Incense Toxel Gen. 8 Toxtricity at level 30: Amped Form or Low Key Form dependant on its Nature Breed

As you can see, the easiest way to obtain most of these baby Pokemon is to ensure that the mother is one of its evolutions (ie. for Pichu; either a Pikachu, a Raichu or an Alolan Raichu). For male-only Pokemon like Hitmonlee and its brethren, it will have to be bred with a Ditto to receive a Tyrogue.

Some babies initially required one of the parents to be holding an incense while at the Day Care in order to ensure they would be hatched (the particular incense varietal is noted above), but this requirement has been removed as of generation 9. For anyone playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, all you have to do is breed the relevant evolved forms and a baby Pokemon is all yours!

With that, you’re such a master at knowing all of the baby Pokemon, you can open your own creche. Just be sure to follow the advice above when you’re ready to evolve them (aka when they are no longer baby and they want power).

