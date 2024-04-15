Infection Free Zone All Weapon Locations

Infection Free Zone is a simulation that takes place during a zombie apocalypse. During your time defending survivors and scavenging, you will need to find weapons to keep the hoards at bay. Here are all weapon locations in Infection Free Zone.

Where to Find All Weapons in Infection Free Zone

As you make more squads, you’re going to need more than just hatchets and axes to keep the hoards of zombies from ruining your survivor utopia. Normally, in games like this, you would enter a randomly generated map and you would explore to find the right buildings that would have what you need. However, Infection Free Zone uses OpenStreetMap’s real-world data to build in-game maps. Thus, allowing you to have the game take place where you live.

Image Source: Jutsu Games via Twinfinite

Pivoting to where you can find guns for a minute, turning on scavenging vision shows what you may find from each building when you send a squad to scavenge. Some buildings will have a gun or pistol symbol, indicating that you may find guns, ammunition, or both. If you decide to use your hometown to play in, you can safely assume that in-real-life police stations, fire stations, and any shop that sells weapons will likely have guns for you to find in the game.

Buildings aside, you can also potentially find guns and ammo from any building with a question mark, but the chances of that are much lower. Additionally, you can also find guns and ammo from survivors that may pop up from time to time. Just be careful because those survivors may not always be friendly. Worst-case scenario, you have to kill them before running away with their weaponry.

Beyond that, you can research the ability to craft weapons and ammunition and follow that up with a factory that lets you do just that. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do that right away and is more of a mid-game accomplishment. That said, if you’re lucky with where you choose your home base, you’ll have more than one way to gear up your squads against the undead.

