We Could Be Getting an Official GTA 6 Announcement this Week

It’s no secret that Rockstar has been working on Grand Theft Auto 6 for a while now, and the company also fell victim to hacks and leaks last year, with tons of footage showcasing the unfinished game. That said, it looks like the studio is finally ready to unveil GTA 6, as Bloomberg has reported that an announcement could be coming as early as this week.

“Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., plans to announce the next highly anticipated Grand Theft Autogame as early as this week, according to people familiar with its plans.

The company plans to then publish a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI next month to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.” Bloomberg

With an official announcement set for this week, Rockstar will then celebrate the studio’s 25th anniversary by unveiling a trailer for the game next month. From what we know so far, the game will be set in a fictional version of Miami, otherwise known as Vice City within the GTA universe, and will also feature two protagonists.

GTA 5 was set in Los Santos, which was based off of Los Angeles, and featured three protagonists, allowing players to switch between them at any time. It seems likely that GTA 6 will follow the same formula, and we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.