Voice Actors Speak Out Against Skyrim NSFW Mods Using Deepfake AI

Image Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you may already be aware of the surge of AI-generated content plaguing the Internet. This time, numerous voice actors have expressed their dissatisfaction over the use of their voices in Skyrim NSFW mods.

Earlier this week, Twitter user Robbie92_ posted an image featuring a list of voice actors whose voices had been dumped into AI-voice generator machines. The user argued the modding community has been abusing voice actors by creating and distributing non-consensual deepfake pornographic content via AI-voice cloning.

As expected, the voice actors are not taking this well. Benjamin Diskin, who played several characters in Elder Scrolls Online, commented he did not consent to his biometric data being used for these purposes and asked to be informed if his voice was used.

Excellent commentary by @VoicesByZane. People act like they have an inherent right to clone performers' voices, and when they're told they don't, they get angry/defensive.They blame the voice actors for speaking out instead of themselves for using someone's voice without consent. pic.twitter.com/sBvGdp0B74 — Robbie (@Robbie92_) July 6, 2023

“This is WRONG on every level!” said Ryan Laughton, who has worked on Diablo 4 and Hitman 2. “It’s disturbing. WTF is wrong with people, AI voice cloning is out of hand. Do not support the AI replication of VA’s voices in any way shape or form. Please let me know if you ever encounter my voice being used like this. I do not give consent.”

The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) also commented on the issue, “The damage to voice actors and game companies by AI and synthetic voices is real and tangible.” The organization also tagged Bethesda and Zenimax Online, requesting their active support for the voice actors.

Unfortunately, the current official stance of Nexus Mods allows AI-generated mod content to exist on the website. In official news shared in April 2023, the company stated, “AI-generated mod content is not against our rules but may be removed if we receive a credible complaint from an affected creator/rights holder.”

Skyrim is available on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts