Toby Fox Shares New Deltarune Release Strategy

Toby Fox, creator of the games Undertale and Deltarune, has shared in his latest fan newsletter an updated strategy for the release of the remaining Deltarune chapters.

Deltarune, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Undertale, is a story-driven RPG. It is known for its unique characters and rich narrative that unfolds as the player interacts with the game’s world. The game will ultimately be five chapters in length. Two of them are already available to the public for free.

Previously, Fox’s plan was to release chapters 3, 4, and 5 simultaneously when the team finished with them all. Now, that plan is changed after the creator realized that chapter 5 would take much longer to finish than what was originally anticipated.

The new plan involves releasing Deltarune for purchase immediately after the completion of chapter 4. This will ensure that players can jump back into the adventure without too much longer of a wait.

Fox detailed in his newsletter that chapter 3 of the game is “pretty much content complete.” He shared that there won’t be too many more changes to the dialogue or gameplay from here, and that the team can transition back into working on chapter 4. He feels confident about the direction in which the game has been heading.

In fact, the team has already made quite a bit of progress on chapter 4. Fox commented on how there has already been a “very substantial” amount of cutscenes and enemy work completed. He has also hired a new producer who will help with speeding up the game’s development.

Finally, Fox let fans knows that he won’t be giving detailed development updates on Deltarune anymore. He will simply share when development is getting close to its end or if “something funny happens.”

Deltarune chapters 1 and 2 are currently available for free on PC via Steam, Switch, and PS4.