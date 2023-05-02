There’s a Neat Dishonored Easter Egg in Redfall… Amongst All the Jank

Image Source: Arkane Austin

Happy Redfall release day, folks! While the gaming community dives into Arkane Austin’s latest co-op shooter — after all, it’s launching day one on Microsoft’s popular Game Pass service for no extra cost — many fans are finally sinking their fangs into the chaotic vampiric shoot ’em up. Amongst all the blood-sucking action, players have found a neat little easter egg which is clearly a nod to the studio’s previous series, Dishonored.

More specifically, some fans over on Reddit have discovered Whale Tanks from the award-winning stealth franchise hidden in the Lighthouse within Redfall. For the unaware, Whale Tanks are the recognizable containers filled with Dunwall magic that are scattered around the worlds of the Dishonored games.

Image Source: Arkane Austin via Reddit (Sharpyyynicks)

These wee vessels are used to power doors and electrified railway tracks in Arkane’s stealth ’em up, as well as acting as an improvised explosive in a pinch. Clearly, the California-based developer has snuck this cheeky reference in as a hidden joke for fans.

While critics are starting to weigh in on Redfall, our very own Managing Editor Chris Jecks reviewed the game and was a little nonplussed by the overall experience, ultimately awarding it a 3/5, concluding:

Redfall feels like a victim of the great, Game Pass machine. A game with heaps of style and potential that ultimately falls short in core areas like story, mission variety and technical performance. I can’t help shake the feeling development may have been rushed in order to fill a gap in the subscription service’s exclusives release schedule. It’s fun in parts and its wider potential occasionally manages to shine through, but it ultimately serves as another reminder that Microsoft’s first-party offerings still lag behind the best the industry has to offer.

Redfall is available to purchase now for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Related Posts