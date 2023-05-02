The New Xbox Home UI Looks Pretty Familiar

Image Source: Microsoft Xbox

Earlier today, Xbox revealed a sneak peek of a brand new home screen UI on Twitter. The post stated that the new look was in response to and inspired by player feedback and that the new Xbox Home experience would be coming for gamers all around the globe soon.

However, not all of the fan responses were positive, with a lot of comments expressing frustration towards the lack of changes to the most irritating issues, such as ads. Furthermore, plenty of other individuals poked fun at the new look, referring to it as a copy of the PS5 Home menu UI.

Here’s the post by Xbox so that you can take a look for yourself:

Couldn't have made this happen without your feedback. Stay tuned, the new Xbox Home experience is coming soon pic.twitter.com/aByQSbdHyg — Xbox (@Xbox) May 1, 2023

Even if inspiration was taken from Sony’s PS5 UI, this is generally a good move for Xbox that most users are happy with. After all, people are generally in favor of the PS5 UI, and with this new Xbox Home layout, gamers are able to see their themes with more clarity, adding a layer of aesthetic to their gaming setup.

Now that you can enjoy your favorite games such as RPGs, JRPGs, Action-Adventures, Horrors, Shooters, and more, with increased style, it’s time to start looking through your themes and planning out which ones may look the most visually appealing in this new UI.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming change? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below, and remember to check out the rest of our content for more gaming news, guides, and lists covering all of your Xbox needs.

