The Last of Us Gets a Halloween Horror Nights Attraction at Universal Studios Florida

Image Source: HBO, Naughty Dog

It’s been a big year for The Last of Us. With two successful and critically acclaimed games under its belt, the franchise went on to get a TV series adaptation which aired on HBO earlier this year. That also proved to be a huge hit, with largely positive ratings and a quick renewal for season 2. If you can’t quite get enough of The Last of Us, though, Halloween Horror Nights has just announced that it’ll be getting its own Halloween-themed attraction at Universal Studios Florida this year.

You can check out the announcement and accompanying teaser video down below:

Try to Survive The Last of Us.



Enter the overgrown and perilous world of @Naughty_Dog's video game in real life, as you fight to survive and navigate your way through an abandoned Pittsburgh with Joel and Ellie. https://t.co/f5Sh2L4Nyf#HHN #HHN32 @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/hc2BVxMNkm — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) June 15, 2023

The attraction itself will be themed around Pittsburgh, where Joel and Ellie had to survive the hunters while making their way through the city. During this section of the game, they were also forced to go through the abandoned hotel, which is where you get your first Bloater encounter, which is certainly one of the more memorable bits of the game.

The attraction is a separately ticketed event and will be available from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 this year.

The Last of Us is now available on PS4, PS5, and PC.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

