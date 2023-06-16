The Last of Us Gets a Halloween Horror Nights Attraction at Universal Studios Florida
Endure and survive IRL.
It’s been a big year for The Last of Us. With two successful and critically acclaimed games under its belt, the franchise went on to get a TV series adaptation which aired on HBO earlier this year. That also proved to be a huge hit, with largely positive ratings and a quick renewal for season 2. If you can’t quite get enough of The Last of Us, though, Halloween Horror Nights has just announced that it’ll be getting its own Halloween-themed attraction at Universal Studios Florida this year.
You can check out the announcement and accompanying teaser video down below:
The attraction itself will be themed around Pittsburgh, where Joel and Ellie had to survive the hunters while making their way through the city. During this section of the game, they were also forced to go through the abandoned hotel, which is where you get your first Bloater encounter, which is certainly one of the more memorable bits of the game.
The attraction is a separately ticketed event and will be available from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 this year.
The Last of Us is now available on PS4, PS5, and PC.
