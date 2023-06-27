The Elder Scrolls May Be the Next Collab Coming to Fortnite, According to Leaks

During the leaks as Fortnite’s 25.11 update is rolled out across all platforms, it’s been revealed that Bethesda Gamer Studios’ Elder Scrolls series may be the next gaming collaboration to come to the ever-popular Battle Royale title.

The news comes via the popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey. In the usual stream of tweets sharing the various leaks from the new game files, the leaker revealed an encrypted ‘Folk Evening’ cosmetics set. You can see them in the embedded tweet below.

The currently encrypted "Folk Evening" cosmetics are apart of the Gaming Legends rarity due to being a collab with the Elder Scrolls Online. pic.twitter.com/zaTXvIaZfY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2023

The Folk Evening cosmetic set appears to include a character skin, weapon wrap and an axe harvester/ pickaxe. At the time of writing, it remains unclear when the collaboration will arrive in-game or if there will be any other cosmetics in the set. It’s also unclear exactly how players will add them to their in-game locker. In the past, we’ve seen some crossover skins purchased from the Item Shop, like with the Marvel Superhero cosmetics, while others have been unlocked by completing Quests (Challenges) in-game.

As soon as we have further information on the Elder Scrolls x Fortnite crossover, we’ll be sure to share them with you on Twinfinite.

Today’s leaks also revealed that the fan-favorite Pump Shotgun would be returning to Fortnite at some point in the future. We also learned that as of today’s 25.11 update, the Heavy Sniper will be vaulted and a new Explosive Repeater Rifle will take its place in the current weapons pool.

Would you be paying for the Folk Evening cosmetic set? Let us know down in the comments below.

