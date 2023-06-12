The Crew Motorfest Drifts to a September Release Date; Beta Sign Up Details & New Trailers Shared
It’s all about Hawaii!
Ubisoft developer Ivory Tower today’ gave fans a glimpse of the latest entry into the open-world racing series. During the Ubisoft Forward livestream, The Crew Motorfest got its time in the spotlight, with a new trailer and a gameplay showcase.
Kicking things off, Ubisoft showed a very flashy trailer of street racing at night-time, drag racing down a street and straight into a jungle (as you do), and then into a downhill race between a truck and a moped. We’re back onto roads for some stormy coastal road driving, and then back onto the track in a Red Bull F1 car. All of that is to say that yes, The Crew Motorfest will have a variety of terrains to explore and vehicles to traverse it in.
We got a look at the various types of racing you can embark in, with Japanese Street Racing, supercars, track racing, and off-roading just to name a few. The game also features a number of high-profile vehicles in the supercar scene, such as the Toyota Supra, Lamborghini Revuelto and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
Stephane Beley, Creative Director said players will be able to import their entire collection of cars from The Crew 2 into Motorfest free of charge later this month. A closed beta will also take place on July 21-23, and players can sign up here.
Building on the franchise’s open-world foundations, The Crew Motorfest takes players to a full explorable Hawaii island. There, players can spend their time burning rubber down the city streets of Honalulu, sliding down the sides of a volcano, charging through the foliage of a dense rainforest, or drifting along a winding coastal route. Of course, there will be plenty of vehicle upgrades to completely change how your car looks and handles on different terrain. Players will also be able to complete races and missions solo, or with friends.
The Crew Motorfest will release on September 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Amazon Luna.