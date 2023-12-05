Starbreeze Entertainment Announces New Project Based on the Dungeons & Dragons IP

Starbreeze Entertainment is best known for working on and publishing the Payday series, and it looks like the company is ready to try something new, as they’ve just announced a new game that will be based on Dungeons & Dragons from Wizards of the Coast.

We are excited to unveil Dungeons & Dragons® as the IP for our next game, codename ”Project Baxter”. A co-operative multiplayer title to be released on all major platforms in 2026!



Dubbed Project Baxter for now, this new DND-inspired game is planned to be released sometime in 2026. Not much is known about the game itself, aside from the fact that it’ll lean into Starbreeze’s cornerstones, such as co-op multiplayer and the games-as-a-service model.

‘”The game, with the internal codename Project Baxter, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons® will carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of co-operative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience. Project Baxter will launch on all major platforms in 2026 and include cross-play. The game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5.”‘ Starbreeze Entertainment

It’s been a great few years for fans of Dungeons and Dragons. Larian Studios brought this style of DND-inspired video games back into the mainstream with the release of Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel, and with Baldur’s Gate 3 earlier this year, which ended up being a massive hit. It’s exciting to see other studios follow in their footsteps, and it’ll be interesting to see what Starbreeze is able to do with this huge IP.