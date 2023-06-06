Sega Teams Up With KessCo for Sonic Games & Merch

Image Source: Sega of America & KessCo

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are going to have some brand-new merch and tabletop games to look forward to next year. It was recently announced that third-generation toy and game company, KessCo, signed a licensing agreement with Sega of America to produce, “…tabletop games, card games and outdoor play items in 2024.”

While this could open the opportunity for Sonic fans to enjoy their favorite universe of characters in multiple new ways, no official games or other items were officially announced alongside this licensing agreement. However, since the targeted release date for everything is an unspecified date or window in 2024, there is still plenty of time for Sega and KessCo to show off what they’re working on together.

Although nothing has officially been announced, looking at their current offerings gives Sonic fans an idea of what to look forward to. KessCo has manufactured a wide range of items like puzzles, board games, hula hoops, sprinklers, and more. Their wide range of items is sure to let the minds of Sonic fans run wild.

The CEO of KessCo, Alex Kessler, talked about his anticipation for this new collaboration,

“As an avid Sonic fan myself, I am extremely excited and proud to announce our newest licensing agreement with SEGA of America. Licensing has become an important part of our growth strategy, and our customers have been asking for Sonic-branded products from us for years. We look forward to continuing to grow our games category through this recent license acquisition, while introducing licensing to our popular outdoor range for the first time.”

As more information about the items KessCo and Sega plan to create together, we’ll be sure to get you all the latest news.

About the author

Omar Banat Omar is a UofM Duluth graduate who is obsessed with Smash Bros. Video games are life, but life is not video games. Playing Games Since: 1991, Favorite Genres: Puzzle, Platformer, Action-Adventure (mainly Metroidvanias) More Stories by Omar Banat

