Reddit User Finds a Hilariously Weird Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Easter Egg

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

It should come as no surprise that there are plenty of Easter eggs to be found in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. After all, there’s a whole galaxy far, far away to draw inspiration from to have players pointing at their TVs like Leonardo DiCaprio. However, not all Easter eggs might reference movies/series. Some, as Reddit user BenFar30 found out, are downright strange.

The Easter egg in question takes place on Koboh, after fighting the Bilemaw in the Harvest Ridge region. A hidden crevice will take you on a long two-minute journey in this area. So, not only is this Easter egg well hidden, but you really have to be determined to see it. Eventually, you arrive at the truly weird sight of a few droids painting the portrait of a posing Jungle Wampa.

The above image is spoiler tagged, so you might not have opened it yet. Before you do, know that we don’t just mean a normal scary pose for a Jungle Wampa. It’s going full-on Titanic “paint me like one of your French girls” pose.

If Respawn Entertainment’s good sense of humor is any indication, it’s likely this isn’t the only unusual scene to find. While most other Easter eggs are very likely actual Star Wars references, it’s neat to have other things to break that up. The fact that there is a two-minute trek to this one certainly means other little secrets might involve some patience. However, it’s hard to see how they could top this one.

Be sure to stick around with us as there are sure to be more Easter eggs and secrets to share.

