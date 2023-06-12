Pragmata Has Been Delayed Again After the Reveal of a Teaser Trailer at Capcom Showcase
Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit more to play Capcom’s new game.
Capcom’s upcoming sci-fi adventure, Pragmata, has yet again been delayed, with an announcement from the development team during the latest showcase.
Those who stick around during the June 2023 trailer will find a letter indicating another delay for the game since its first reveal in 2020. In this note, the Pragmata Development Team states, “Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time.”
Although the game has been detained at the moment, we did receive a sneak peek into the breathtaking cinematics made for the latest generational consoles.
You’ll see the companionship between the main protagonist and a young girl blossom as they endure the dangers of an intergalactic journey. However, the story of Pragmata is still a mystery, given that there haven’t been many details about its narrative.
With the delay, the game no longer has a release window of 2023 now that the launch has been set to “TBA” in the newest trailer.
Considering Pragmata’s outstanding visuals, some fans have shown their support with the announcement, as they believe longer wait times will ensure a better game.
Hopefully, we’ll learn more information in the near future, with a potential 2024 release date for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. For now, you can look forward to other Capcom releases as more titles have been confirmed in the new showcase.
