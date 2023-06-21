Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Gets New Detailed Trailer

Featured image source: Nintendo

Nintendo has released a new trailer showcasing the details for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. We get a first look at many of the new characters and Pokemon we will encounter in this expansion.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is split into two parts: The Teal Mask and the Indigo Disk.

In the first part, the Teal Mask, we are introduced to new characters like Carmine and Kieran. We see some new hairstyle and clothing options for our characters. It also shows a new area that looks like a lunar festival.

We get a better look of some new legendary Pokemon that will be featured called the Loyal Three. Their names are Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

In the second part, the Indigo Disk, we are introduced to a new school called the Blueberry Academy. There is a new character named Lacey, and we see a park beneath the sea called the Terrarium. This looks like a new place with many biomes to explore and find rare Pokemon to catch. We also get a better look at the another legendary Pokemon that looks like a turtle with gems.

Also, between both expansions, over 230 familiar Pokemon will be returning that were not previously in the game.

The Teal Mask releases this fall, while the Indigo Disk releases this winter.

Later today, shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul will appear in 5-star raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This will last until July 2. Also, if you enter the password TREASUREHUNT in Mystery Gift, you will receive 10 Nuggets, 10 Rare Candies, and a Friend Ball. This can be redeemed until July 31.

You can watch the full new trailer of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero below.

