New Sonic Prime x Jakks Pacific Plush & Figures Revealed

Image Source: Jakks Pacific

Sonic Prime is the latest iteration of Sonic the Hedgehog’s TV presence that streams exclusively on Netflix. Combining the powerhouse that is Sonic with one of the most well-known toy makers of the current century, and you’re sure to have quite the collaboration. Earlier today it was announced that Jakks Pacific will be releasing a handful of new figures and one new plush based on Sonic Prime in the coming year.

First up are the five-inch-tall figures with over 12 points of articulation to allow for posed display. On top of that, the fine details of the figurines are accurate to the characters as they appear in Sonic Prime. That means Sonic’s shoes have little painted-on straps and the figures will even include different textures to give them a premium feel.

The characters included in this series of figures are Sonic, Dr. Eggman, Thorn Rose, and Tails Nine. Expect to see these figures in stores starting this fall for a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD each.

Also coming this fall is a multipack of 2.5-inch-tall figures featuring Sonic, Tails Nine, Rusty Rose, and the Prism Shard. It’s not explicitly stated how many points of articulation these figures will have, but the press release mentions they’re still poseable. Just don’t expect them to have 12 points of articulation like the other figures. This four-piece multipack is set to retail for $19.99 USD.

Last but not least for these Jakks Pacific figures is a little 2.5-inch Knuckles the Dread. Oh and, he comes with an entire playset of his Angel’s Voyage Ship. The ship comes equipped with three launching cannons, a trap door, and wheels so it can roll around flat surfaces. It’ll be available later this fall at a suggested retail price of $39.99 USD.

The final piece from Jakks Pacific that was revealed today is the Sonic Prime 13-inch plush. Just like the other items from the collaboration, the plush is set to hit store shelves this fall. However, this is the only item that will be exclusive to Target stores in the US. The Sonic Prime plush sits at a suggested price of $19.99 USD.

Down below you can find images of the upcoming plush and figures from the Sonic Prime x Jakks Pacific collaboration.

