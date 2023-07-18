New Marvel Snap Event Lets You Farm Gold Conquest Tickets Faster For a Week

Last season, we saw the release of Conquest mode in Marvel Snap. This is a tournament-style mode where players duke it out with each other, using the same deck, and with 10 points of health. The mode gives you the chance to earn Medals, which can then be used to purchase Credits, Gold, variants, and boosters.

This week, Second Dinner has launched a new event called Conquest Frenzy, which makes it easier for players to rack up Gold Conquest Tickets. Basically, you’ll be able to claim one Gold Ticket per day after winning 10 matches in either Ranked or Conquest. This event will run till July 24, and should make it much easier for players to accrue Gold Tickets, as you won’t need to grind through Proving Grounds or Silver Conquest for them.

Just like in the previous season, Infinity Conquest will only become available during the last week of the season. This is a grueling mode that requires you to go 5-0 against five different opponents, and your reward for winning is a cool avatar frame. Of course, you don’t have invest all that much time into Conquest if you don’t want to. It’s still possible to grind out Medals in the lower Conquest levels to clear out the shop before the season ends.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.