Microsoft Unveils New 1TB Xbox Series S Model; Releases in September
Back in black!
Microsoft has officially unveiled a new model of Xbox Series S with a bigger storage capacity, and it’ll release in just a few months.
The new iteration on the company’s current console was shown off during Microsoft’s showcase held during Summer Game Fest 2023 via a brief reveal trailer. In it, an Xbox Series S is seen splitting time and space, colors swirling around its sleek black interior as the phrase “Back in Black” blasts across the screen one word at a time.
Following these theatrics, it’s revealed that the new console will come in carbon black and is host to a 1 TB SSD drive, which is double the storage limit of the currently available Xbox Series S.
As with the other Xbox Series S models though, this new Xbox will be dedicated to digitally downloaded games. It doesn’t feature a disc drive, and can only play games downloaded from the Microsoft Store. As a result though, it comes with a lower price point of $349, putting it well below the price of the Xbox Series X and most comparable competitor consoles like the PlayStation 5.
Those who would like to nab one of these new versions of the Xbox Series S for themselves won’t have long to wait either. At the end of the teaser video showing off the new model, it was revealed that the console will hit the market on Sept. 1 through most major retailers.
It’s an announcement digital-only Xbox fans have waited eagerly for, and the teaser video isn’t half bad either. It can be viewed in its entirety down below.
