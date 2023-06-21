Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Is Getting a Switch Remaster Next Year

During today’s Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Luigi’s Mansion 2 that originally released on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2013 will be getting a remake for the Nintendo Switch.

Barely any other details were shared during the Direct on the remake, outside of the fact that it’s getting a fresh lick of paint to bring the visuals up to 2023’s standards. We only got about 10-15 seconds of footage, too, so it’s difficult to say whether the gameplay will remain the exact same as that in the original.

Alongside this announcement, we also received news that Mario RPG would be getting a remake, coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023. Princess Peach will also be starring in her own brand-new game, coming at some point in 2024. Like the Dark Moon remake, few details were shared about the Peach’s upcoming game, but we did see her transform into a glowing white ball gown from her classic pink getup when she stood on a platform.

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is the second game in the series and sees the plumber brother return to the mansion to suck up ghosts with his trusty Poltergust vacuum cleaner. Luigi not only sucks up the pesky ghosts, but can also use the Poltergust to peel back wallpaper and find secrets waiting to be found. The original game also had a multiplayer mode in the form of the Scarescraper where up to four players could join together to take on multiple floors of ghost-busting action. Perform particularly well as a team, and you could net yourself bonuses and upgrades. There’s been no confirmation that the multiplayer mode will be included in the remake at the time of writing, but we’d be surprised if it wasn’t.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 released on Nintendo Switch in 2019. We were a big fan of the game’s atmospheric charm and excellent level variety and design as it saw the series return to our screens for the first time in six years.

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in 2024.

About the author

Chris Jecks Chris is the Managing Editor of Twinfinite. Chris has been with the site and covering the games media industry for eight years. He typically covers new releases, FIFA, Fortnite and any good shooters for the site, and loves nothing more than a good Pro Clubs session with the lads. Chris has a History degree from the University of Central Lancashire. He spends his days eagerly awaiting the release of BioShock 4. More Stories by Chris Jecks

Related Posts