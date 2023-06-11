Jusant, Next Game From Don’t Nod, Is All About Interactive Traversal in Reveal Trailer

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Don't Nod

Jusant, a new game from Don’t Nod, got to show off its world and interactive traversal mechanics via a new trailer.

Streamed as part of Microsoft’s showcase held during Summer Game Fest 2023, the trailer offers both some extended cinematics and brief snippets of gameplay. Though not extensive, these different bits did show off the general vibe and aesthetic of the title while also teasing a vast open world for players to make their way through.

The video kick off with the main character scaling a massive cliff sans any equipment. They only thing of note they have with them is a strange creature, which is riding along on their back and seems to be friendly. The two look up at the remains of a village that seems to have been long since abandoned, with the desert winds rushing through the dilapidated buildings being the only sound that greets them.

They eventually reach a ledge where they can rest, but it isn’t long before they see their next destination: An abandoned tower, which will require even more climbing with harrowing heights. Both seem largely unperturbed though, and they set out with little delay.

The video then moves into brief snippets of gameplay. In addition to the usual climbing mechanics most anyone who has played a AAA game will be familiar with, it’s also shown that the creature in the backpack can create new grip points by causing plant life to grow.

Though the specifics of how it does this – and why the two need to climb this cliff – isn’t revealed, it’s still more than enough to grab one’s attention. The full trailer can be viewed down below.

Jusant is set to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC in Fall of 2023. Be sure to check out the related articles down below for more on all things Don’t Nod, which range from coverage of Life Is Strange to their newest game Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

Related Posts