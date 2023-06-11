It’s Time For inXile Entertainment’s Newest Game, Clockwork Revolution

inXile Entertainment

Get it?! No, we’re not sorry!

Xbox’s 2023 Showcase on June 11 revealed over ten new titles players can get excited for, dropping either later this year or in the coming years. One new title that’s piqued the interest of players regardless of gaming repertoires is Clockwork Revolution; a brand new title from inXile Entertainment.

The devs behind the game are best known for the Wasteland series. Clockwork Revolution’s trailer, by contrast, promises a time-bending RPG, revealing a futuristic, colorful and immersive city complete with mechanized robots and sinister-sounding magicians.

Not a lot is know about the upcoming title, but inXile Entertainment’s studio head Brian Fargo did give players more information when speaking to Xbox.

“This is a fantastical, first-person action RPG, with dynamic time-bending combat, deep interconnected roleplaying systems, and the ability to create your own unique character from the ground up,” he said.

Clockwork Revolution revolves around time, decisions and the butterfly-effect. The concept that players’ actions, decisions and movements will have irreversible consequences is deeply engrossing in a video game, letting individuals sculpt their own stories. We’re particularly excited for a game that lets us play the way we want to (and let you play how you want to).

Fargo continued: “Clockwork Revolution takes place in the vibrant Victorian-era metropolis of Avalon, where steam trains fly overhead, wealthy industrialists replace their limbs with ornate clockwork prosthetics, and mechanical servants fulfill their masters’ every whim.”

It’s not all vibrant and welcoming though, with players needing to combat the sadistic and mysterious Lady Ironwood, a time-travelling schemer.

There’s no release date yet for Clockwork Revolution, with the Xbox reveal and inXile themselves only promising more information “in due time”. We’ll have our alarm clocks set.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts