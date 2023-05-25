High Evolutionary Is Out in Marvel Snap & Finally Makes Cyclops Playable

Image Source: Second Dinner

Cyclops is one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel comics world, and in the X-Men series. And yet, in the context of Marvel Snap, he’s been relegated to being one of the least used vanilla cards in the game. As a 3-cost, 4-power card, he’s rarely seen in Patriot or Silver Surfer decks, as the player base has gradually found ways to optimize those archetypes without ever touching Cyclops. It’s a shame, considering how popular he is as a character.

With the release of High Evolutionary, however, it’s finally time for Cyclops to shine.

High Evolutionary is the new card release for the week in Marvel Snap, and while his launch was completely botched a couple days ago, he’s here now and all has been forgiven. This card unlocks the potential of all ability-less cards in Marvel Snap, and Cyclops now comes with the sick ability of inflicting -1 Power to two random cards at his location whenever you end a turn with unspent energy. That’s pretty massive, as just floating energy will allow you to continuous gain an advantage over your opponent in a single lane.

In fact, so far early results seem to suggest that the affliction archetype seems to be working best out of all the new High Evolutionary-affected cards, though this also means more folks are playing Luke Cage (and, in turn, Rogue) to counter that. Even so, it’s refreshing to see new life get injected into the meta, especially since High Evolutionary opens up so many new deck-building possibilities in the game.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

