Get Ready for Tears of the Kingdom With This Breath of the Wild Recap

With so many titles in the Zelda franchise, the expansive lore of the series can potentially overwhelm newcomers, especially since the original was released over 30 years ago. Even those who have caught up with the latest installment may not remember the events in Breath of the Wild, given its launch back in 2017.

Fortunately, the Nintendo of America official YouTube channel has provided fans with a recap of the riveting story, starting with the origins of Link’s lost memories.

You can expect to see other notable characters, like Zelda and the series’ main antagonist Ganon. But, if you still have some lingering questions, you can study up on the lore to prepare yourself for the next epic journey.

The upcoming sequel takes place in the same Hyrule as Breath of the Wild, so there may be a few callbacks to its predecessor and possibly other Zelda games. Longtime players can also anticipate changes to the mechanics and map, primarily with the new floating islands above. Nonetheless, playing Breath of the Wild isn’t required, as each installment has relatively been a stand-alone.

Those who want to prepare themselves even more can pre-order Tears of the Kingdom and receive a few goodies depending on the store they bought it from. You can also pre-load the game to get an immediate start to day one launch, but make sure to clear out your storage for its whopping 16GB space.

