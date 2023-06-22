FFXVI Producer Naoki Yoshida Tried to Quit the Square Enix Board, But Wasn’t Allowed

Image Source: Square Enix

Naoki Yoshida, also known as “Yoshi-P,” is famously known for the highly successful Final Fantasy XIV, regarded as the franchise’s resurgence. However, despite his past triumph, a recent interview with Dutch publication NRC Handelsblad suggests his unhappiness with his current position.

In the past, Yoshida took on the hands-on approach as a producer and director for multiple entries, including Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. Since then, he is now a part of the board of directors and has primarily taken on the role of the series producer, with his most recent entry FFXVI.

According to the interview, Naoki seemingly does not like this position, resulting in his attempt to quit the Square Enix board. However, the company disagreed with his actions and kept him on, despite his despondency.

Although Yoshida wants to quit the board, it doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to give up on Square Enix or Final Fantasy as a whole. In fact, the interview implies his desire to focus solely on the game-making aspect, as he finds it highly entertaining.

Some fans in the comments have expressed their concerns about Naoki’s current job, in which they want the board to at least consider his wishes to give him more creative freedom. Hopefully, Yoshida will get back into the game through the development process, but only time will tell.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts