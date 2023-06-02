Everybody 1-2-Switch! Announced, Releasing Later This Month

Somehow, 1-2-Switch is getting a sequel before Super Mario Odyssey gets one.

Remember 1-2-Switch, the party game that released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017? It’s getting a sequel called Everybody 1-2-Switch! at the end of this month, Nintendo has just announced.

According to the game’s eShop page, Everybody 1-2-Switch! will be compatible with both Joy-Con and smart devices as controllers and feature team-based games that can be played in a group setting. While we don’t yet know all of the details of what kind of content will be included, we know that there will be a mix of games with several variations to change rules and add challenge.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! costs $29.99 on the eShop digitally, with a physical version listed for the same price.

While the original 1-2-Switch wasn’t the most ground-breaking party game, it was a pretty decent choice in the early days of the Switch for families and groups of friends to enjoy playing together. Hopefully, this new sequel will feature exciting games to keep the party going.

If you want to read more about Everybody 1-2-Switch! and place your preorder, you can do so on the official eShop page for the game right here.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! will release later this month on June 30.

