Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Revealed At Nintendo Direct, Launching December 2023

Nintendo

June 21’s Nintendo Direct gave us another look at Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince as the next spin-off installment in Square Enix’s ultra-popular RPG series.

Since Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age released back in 2017, Square Enix’s franchise has lay dormant, with players patiently awaiting another title.

The trailer indicates that players will occupy the position of a prince looking to survive and thrive in a world dominated by monsters of all shapes and sizes.

It looks as if Dragon Quest meets Pokemon, with players told: “In every corner of this world monsters roam that land on a quest for revenge. Combine a myriad of monsters to create an army for battle.”

Players themselves won’t be able to deal damage to the monsters they encounter, but will instead command their own creatures to do their dirty, combat-related bidding. As expected, the more you battle them, the more you’ll level them up.

Naturally, a lot remains unclear about the game. We do, however, have a release date confirmed by Nintendo.

Currently (and barring any delays), Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is expected to release exclusively on Switch on 1 December 2023.

The game “follows Psaro and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria. Explore and scout monsters onto your team, freely combine raised monsters to create more powerful allies, and take on enemies with your powerful team.”

A huge amount of monsters were teased in the trailer, with some flying, others holding threatening tridents and others so cute and cuddly we’re reminded of Pikachu.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As we approach the release of DQ Monsters, be sure to stick with us on Twinfinite for everything Square Enix, Switch and Nintendo.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts