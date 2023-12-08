News

Arkane Lyon Celebrates Blade’s 50th Anniversary By Announcing a New Blade Game

The night's just getting started.

Marvel is immovable, unflinching, it’s not going anywhere as far as the cultural zeitgeist is concerned. And while the video game scene for Marvel has been a little hit or miss in the past few years, this new announcement from Arkane Lyon and Bethesda has us excited. At The Game Awards this week, Arkane Lyon announced that they were currently working on a brand new Blade game.

Check out the trailer for yourself down below:

It was just a cinematic trailer, but it was enough to get us hyped up. We got a short glimpse of Blade at the barber shop, and the developers mentioned that the game would be set in the heart of Paris. It’s a third-person action-adventure game where players will get to play as the vampire slayer, hunting down monsters in France.

Blade is still too early in its development cycle to have a release date or window just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

