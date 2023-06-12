Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Is Coming to Consoles Next Year

Image via Capcom

The Ace Attorney series is set to receive another HD remaster collection covering the Apollo Justice titles, though it is a little ways off.

During the Capcom showcase held as part of the Summer Game Fest, it was revealed that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney titles would be collected into an HD collection for release on last gen consoles sometime next year. The collection has been dubbed Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and will cover the cases that its titular defense lawyer undertakes in the years following Phoenix Wright’s exploits, as well as the tribulations he had to endure as he tried to see his clients’ innocence brought to light.

Like the other Ace Attorney HD collections released in the past few years, this re-release will include enhanced graphics and quality of life improvements. Likewise, it serves as the only collection thus far that includes both 2D titles and 3D titles, as the Apollo Justice line of games were the first to make such a jump in the series.

the announcement came alongside a reveal trailer which highlights some of the drama and characters players can expect to see. These include some of the characters’ catch phrases as well as familiar faces like Phoenix Wright, Maya Fey, and Miles Edgeworth.

Established fans and newcomers alike would be well-served by watching the full teaser down below.

The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy HD collection is slated for release in 2024 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the wider series, check out any of the related articles down below.

