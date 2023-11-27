Second Dinner Reassures Fans Marvel Snap Won’t Be Affected by Nuverse’s Dissolution

This past weekend, TikTok creators ByteDance revealed that they were winding down Nuverse and retreat from the mainstream gaming space. According to a report from Reuters, ByteDance is restructuring their gaming business, and employees will be told to stop working on unreleased games, while the company looks to divest from titles that have already been launched.

As the publisher of Marvel Snap, Nuverse’s dissolution may come as a source of concern for fans, many of whom have likely already spent a significant amount of money on the digital card battler. However, Second Dinner has since taken to Discord to reassure fans that this will not affect the game in any way, shape, or form.

“Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse. We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!”

It remains to be seen how Marvel Snap will be handled going forward and who will take over publishing rights, but for now, the message from Second Dinner is reassuring at the very least, and it looks like fans can continue to play without too much concern.

The team had also recently announced their patch schedule for the next two months as things wind down for the end of the year.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.