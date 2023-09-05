Marvel Snap’s Loki-Themed Season Goes Live With New Enchantress & Thor Variants

Titled Loki For All Time, this is set to be one of Marvel Snap‘s most exciting seasons yet. We’re getting a new season pass card in the form of Loki himself, who’s already shaping up to be a pretty damn fun card to play around with. Not only that, we’re also getting new variants for Enchantress and Thor, both of which are looking pretty good. And of course, players will have the chance to get a new card back via the Infinite ladder rewards.

With the new season, we’re also getting three new cards, as listed below:

Alioth (Series 5): On Reveal: Destroy ALL enemy cards played here this turn (including unrevealed cards).

This month’s Spotlight Cache rotation will also feature the likes of Jeff, Ghost-Spider, Knull, Snowguard, Hit-Monkey, Jean Grey, Zabu, High Evolutionary, and Kang. Honestly, with the exception of Snowguard (who should be due for a proper rework very soon) and possibly Kang, the rest of the cards are pretty solid pickups. If you’ve been hoarding your Spotlight Caches, you may want to hold out for Ravonna and Mobius, as those weeks will give you a shot at Zabu and High Evolutionary.

If you don’t already have Jeff, you may want to try for him this week as well. While he’s not exactly a flashy card, Jeff continues to hold his own as one of the most powerful and versatile 2-Cost cards in the game.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.