Like Clockwork, Marvel Snap’s Servers Go Down as This Month’s Most Hyped Card Releases

The last time we had a seriously botched card launch in Marvel Snap, it was with High Evolutionary. The card shop didn’t rotate correctly, and players ended up having to wait a couple days before they could buy him. The time before that, we had Kitty Pryde, who basically broke the entire game with how her bounce back mechanic worked. She was taken out of the game, reworked, then redistributed to all players for free.

This week, it’s no secret that X-23 is easily the most highly anticipated new card release of the Big in Japan season. She’s a 1-cost card that gives you one extra Energy the next turn when destroyed, and seriously opens up a lot of combos and possibilities for the destroy archetype that were much harder to pull off previously. And, of course, as if on cue, the Marvel Snap servers have gone down just as X-23 has rotated into this week’s Spotlight Cache selection.

To make matters worse, this week’s Spotlight Cache rotation is also arguably the best one we’ve seen so far. It features X-23, Silk, and Nebula –the latter two being generically good cards that can fit into almost any deck archetype. Silk, in particular, was a little underrated when she first dropped, but with the new tempo move/disruption deck making its rounds in ladder and Conquest, she’s going to be a huge pickup for most folks.

Second Dinner’s likely already aware of Marvel Snap’s server issues, and it’ll probably get resolved in the next few hours. But for now, we’ll just have to sit on our hands for a little bit.

