Change of Plans: Marvel Snap Will Get One More OTA Update in December

Earlier this week, Second Dinner announced their patch schedule for Marvel Snap for the next two months and confirmed that the game would get two more patches, but no OTA updates as the team heads into their winter vacation. However, it looks like there’s been a change of plans.

Over on the game’s official Discord server, the team confirmed that Marvel Snap will indeed be getting one more OTA update before 2023 is over, on Dec. 21.

“Hey everyone, we wanted to share a minor update regarding the OTA schedule for the rest of the year. We previously announced no further OTA updates for the remainder of the year. Today we’d like to share an update that we have one final OTA for 2023 planned for 12/21. Apologies for the previously communicated schedule!” Marvel Snap Discord

For the uninitiated, OTAs differ from patches in the sense that Second Dinner does not need to get approval for these through the Apple app store and Google Play. They can be pushed out quickly, but OTAs will only allow the developers to change numerical values on the card, and not the card text itself.

This allows the team to make quick power updates and balances to adjust the meta ever so slightly if needed, without drastically changing the way a whole card works. With two more patches and another OTA update to look forward to this year, it’s definitely reassuring to see that Marvel Snap’s meta will get a couple of shakeups here and there before 2024.

